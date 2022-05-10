BENNINGTON — Trevor Greene showed on Tuesday that he’s just as much a threat with the bat in his hands as he is the baseball. The BBA ace crushed two home runs and tallied five RBIs, lifting the Bulldogs to a 7-6 victory over Mount Anthony.
Greene went yard in his first two plate appearances, smashing a three-run shot over the left center fence on the first pitch thrown his way in the top of the first. The blast gave BBA a 3-0 lead out of the gate.
With one out in the top of the third and Jack McCoy standing on first, Greene took a ball before sending a moonshot over the left field netting and extending BBA’s lead to 5-0.
Coming off its first loss of the season on Saturday against CVU, BBA manager Ed Lewicki said he didn’t like the energy level of his team early on in Tuesday’s game. Greene’s blast shifted things.
“That was a huge lift out of the gate because I didn’t think we came here with the right emotion,” Lewicki said. “We were kind of quiet and I don’t know if that’s the CVU hangover, but we didn’t come all fired up and we knew that (MAU) would be fired up.I think Trevor’s home run just kind of lit a fire under everyone.”
Both long balls came off MAU starter Connor Hannan. Besides the two mistake pitches that Greene capitalized on, Hannan had a solid outing. The MAU ace lasted 6 1/3 innings and allowed seven runs on eight hits with four walks and four strikeouts.
Hannan got three back himself when he poked an opposite field line drive just over the right field fence with one out in the bottom of the third.
The Patriots chased BBA starter Max Brownlee from the game three batters later. In his last batter on the day, Tristan Gardner hit a bloop fly ball with two outs into short left. McCoy, playing short, had the best chance to get to the softly hit fly ball, but it landed in no-man’s land and plated Josh Worthington from second. Gardner’s RBI single cut BBA’s lead to one run, 5-4.
BBA manager Ed Lewicki then turned to his reliever Seb Dostal.
Dostal did a great job of halting MAU’s momentum, getting out of the inning without allowing another run.
Jack McCoy added a pair of insurance runs for the Bulldogs in the fourth, hitting a two run double to the gap in right field.
After a shaky relief stint in BBA’s loss to CVU on Saturday, the Bulldog bounced back in a big way against the Patriots on Tuesday. Over 4 1/3 innings, he allowed two runs. Both of those came on a ground ball off the bat of Jake Tibbetts in the bottom of the sixth with BBA leading 7-4.
MAU had runners on first and second and two outs when Tibbetts drilled a shot back at Dostal. The ball deflected off the BBA pitcher, who lost the ball as it deflected off him. As he located it, he rushed a throw to first in an attempt to gun down Tibbetts and get out of the inning unscathed.
The throw was off target and bounced down the right field line, allowing both runners on base to score and once again made it a one run ball game, 7-6.
BBA is in the middle of a really tough stretch in its schedule. They played two previously unbeaten teams last week in Essex and Brattleboro prior to its loss at CVU. Lewicki knew Tuesday was going to be tough, too. The Bulldogs win puts an end to a four game MAU winning streak.
“Every year we play them, they’re getting better and better,” Lewicki said. “Coach (Coyne) over there is doing a nice job, those kids competed all day long.”
