BENNINGTON - For the past 52 years, Shaftsbury’s Gale Greene has been pitching horseshoes. The 80 year-old continues to do so at an impressively high level. Greene recently returned to Vermont from the 2021 World Horseshoe Pitching Championships in Winnemucca, Nevada where he placed fifth overall and became the oldest pitcher ever to make it to that stage. Greene competes in the highest class in the sport, A1. Classes are designated based on ringer percentage.
Based on his age, he’s eligible to pitch from 27-feet in the elder (70 and older) division, but Greene is still one of the best in the world from the regulation distance of 37 feet. In fact, Greene says he’ll never pitch from a lesser distance.
“I can still throw 40 feet, so I don't see why I should throw 30 when I can throw 40, You know,” Greene said. “I’m healthy, no faults as of yet.”
Greene took home the Vermont state championship in Class A1 on Sunday at Bennington Horseshoe Club, tossing ringers on 63.38 percent of his pitches for the state title.
Greene beat out competitors such as Bristol resident Brian Simmons, a three-time world champion. Simmons won the 2000, 2002 and 2011 and is another great Vermont pitcher.
Simmons has been involved with the sport for 53 years. His father pitched horseshoes, and that's how Simmons got involved with the sport at the age of seven.
“My father trained me and taught me how to play the game,” Simmons said. “ When he passed away I wanted to prove and show what he had taught me.”
Simmons says the horseshoe community is like a second family. The Bristol native was recently diagnosed with cancer and said that the community planned fundraisers to help offset treatment costs.
“They’d do anything for you,” Simmons said. “It’s like a horseshoe family.”
Simmons has his sights set on becoming the first pitcher to win a world championship at three different levels. He already has the men’s championship title, and now at the age of 60 he is eligible to participate in the Senior Division, hoping to add that title to his resume. He’d attempt to finish the trifecta by winning the Elder Division world championship, which he would be eligible for once he turns 70 years old. “Nobody's ever won all three titles, so that’s kind of on my bucket list,” Simmons said.
States
Sunday saw 44 competitors battle it out for a chance at state titles at Bennington Horseshoe Club. Along with Greene’s title in Men’s Class A, Debra Brown took home the Class A Vermont championship on the women’s side. Brown went a perfect 6-0 in her games and 60 percent of her pitches were ringers.
Bennington’s Cindy Drake won the Women’s Class B title with a 4-1 record on Sunday, pitching ringers at a 15 percent clip.
Bennington Horseshoe Club’s Joe Hill and TJ Ripley won the Men’s Class C and D championships, respectively.
Alan Carpenter won the Men’s Class B title.
In the Cadet Boys and Girls Division, Ella Roscoe went a perfect 4-0 for the win. Dakota Santor was victorious in the Junior Boys Division.