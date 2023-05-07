Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

CHESTER — Brie Lynch limited Burr and Burton softball’s offense to a single run in Green Mountain’s 4-1 victory on Saturday.

The Green Mountain starter pitched a complete game, allowing seven hits, one walk and striking out 10 Bulldogs.

Moriah Heberts had the most success at the plate for BBA, going 2 for 4. Bailey Gilliam (1 for 4) scored BBA’s lone run.

Syklar Dotson pitched well for the Bulldogs, allowing four runs on seven hits, walking two and striking out five.

Green Mountain leadoff hitter Riley Paul scored twice while notching one hit in three at bats.

BBA (5-2) hosts Brattleboro Monday at 4:30 p.m.

