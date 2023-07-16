TROY, N.Y. — The Green Mountain Lightning have played in plenty of baseball games against some of the top competition spanning the East Coast over the past five years. Monday, however, will be a first for the baseball club – playing in the Eastern New York Travel Baseball League (ENYTBL) championship game at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, home of the Independent League Tri City ValleyCats.
Some of the biggest stars in Major League Baseball today – from AL MVP Jose Altuve to 2023 All Star J.D. Martinez, just to name a few – once called Joseph L. Bruno their home. Over 100 ValleyCat alumni have gone on to play in the big leagues. Now, the Lightning get to step onto that same field with a chance to clinch their league championship.
“We were one game away from it last year, and that’s been one of our major goals, is to get back here and get it done,” said Lightning manager Derrick Tienken. “It’s a great opportunity that the league affords these kids. It’s something they’re looking forward to – it’ll be exciting.”
Now competing in the 14-and-under division, the Lightning formed when the core group of players were 8 and 9-year-olds. Last season they made it to ENTBYL semifinal round, losing to the New England Hurricanes 6-4 one game shy of a title game appearance.
Momentum is in Green Mountain’s favor after an impressive showing last week in a talent-filled Clash of the Titans tournament in Georgetown, Delaware. The Lightning were undefeated before losing in the championship game. Tienken believes that showing instilled belief in the group.
“Having success, going 5-1 against some premier programs in the Northeast – I think that gave them some confidence coming back to the area,” he said.
Green Mountain punched its ticket to the ENYTBL championship game with a 3-2 win over Bethlehem on Friday behind a complete game on the hill for Brody Smith. The Lightning hurler used his two pitch repertoire to his advantage, leaving a potent Bethlehem offense guessing most of the day shuffling between his fastball and changeup. Smith allowed eight hits, but his command was the difference maker, not walking a single batter.
“He just keeps batter’s off-balance,” Tienken said.
Now Green Mountain sets its sights on Sorensco in the championship game, a familiar matchup.
“A lot of East Greenbush kids that we’ve played since they were 8, 9 years old and it’s always been good games, back and forth,” Tienken said of Monday’s opponent. The two teams haven’t met this summer, but Tienken knows the Lightning will have their work cut out for them.
“Very strong pitching, good coaching, it’ll definitely be a test … But I think we’re right there at that level, and if we play well, certainly, we [can win].”
First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. Admission is free and there will be limited concessions at the stadium.
“It would be great to get some Bennington fans to come over and help us out,” the Lightning manager said.
Assistants Chad Raetz and Rick Bartholdi round out Green Mountain’s coaching staff.