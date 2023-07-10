Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.