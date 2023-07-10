GEORGETOWN, Del. — The Green Mountain Lightning, a 14-and-under local travel baseball team, made it all the way to the championship game of the 2023 Clash of the Titans tournament over the weekend.
The youth baseball tournament featured some of the best teams on the East Coast, and Green Mountain proved it belonged in that conversation, going undefeated in round-robin play before falling to Canes, New York in the championship match.
Green Mountain defeated the SC Bulldogs 14-4 in its first game of the tournament on Friday and followed that with a 7-0 triumph over the Mid-State Mavericks.
On Saturday, the Lightning defeated Prospects Baseball Academy 12-2 and 5 Star National Virginia Beach 17-2, where they put together their most complete performance of the tournament.
All 10 Lightning batters recorded at least one RBI in the victory. Hudson Burnell and Rowan Behan led the charge, each with three. Behan went the distance on the mound, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out five over six innings of work.
Sunday was single-elimination play, and Green Mountain advanced to the championship with a 4-3 win over the SC Bulldogs. The Lightning trailed 3-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh, but were able to load the bases with one out. Carson Andrick was hit by a pitch with nowhere to put him, tying the game at three and bringing Behan to the plate.
He wasted no time, jumping on the first pitch of the at-bat and slapping it into left field for the walk-off win. Burnell drew the start for the Lightning, pitching five innings and allowing three runs while striking out three. Brody Smith secured the win in relief, tossing the final two innings, keeping the Bulldogs off the scoreboard.
Green Mountain’s championship aspirations fell one game short, as Canes New York secured the tournament crown with its 19-0 victory in four innings.
Green Mountain hosts Top Level Athletics Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Mount Anthony Union High School.
ROSTER: Aiden Lacasse, Aiden Santarcangelo, Asa Reis, Blake Tienken, Brody Smith, Bryce Tienken, Carson Andrick, Cruz Febbie, Hudson Burnell, Jonathan Crossman, Owen Hart, Rowan Behan, Seth Greenslet, Talin Bartholdi