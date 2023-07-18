TROY, N.Y. — Lightning has a reputation of striking instantly and with force. Down to their final out in the Eastern New York Travel Baseball League (ENYTBL) championship game, that’s exactly what Green Mountain Lightning batter Hudson Burnell did Monday night at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.
Trailing Sorensco 2-0 in the bottom of the seventh and runners on second and third with two away, Burnell worked a full count. Green Mountain, who hadn’t scored all game, was down to its final strike.
But the Southern Vermont based travel baseball team wasn’t ready to call it quits; Burnell smoked the pay-off pitch past the Sorensco third baseman and roughly a foot inside the foul line. The hard hit ground ball rolled into the outfield, easily plating Seth Greenslet and Talin Bartholdi from third and second, respectively, extending Green Mountain’s title chances.
Sorensco pitcher Matt Burek induced a pop out in the following at-bat to get out of the jam and force extra innings, but Burnell’s clutch single did more than just tie the game at 2-2 – it sparked new life into the Lightning.
They carried that newfound momentum into the top of the eighth inning, holding Sorensco scoreless.
Then with one gone in the bottom half of the inning and Carson Andrick – representing the winning run – on third base, Lightning manager Derrick Tienken rolled the dice. He signaled Cruz Febbie to lay down a bunt.
Febbie and Andrick executed the squeeze play to perfection, with the former dropping a bouncer down the first base line and the latter hustling toward home plate. Sorensco fielded the ball quickly, setting up a bang-bang play at the plate.
Time seemed to stand still as all eyes shifted to the home plate umpire for the call. As his arms began to move horizontally, signaling Andrick was safe at the plate, the Lightning erupted into celebration. They did the improbable – fighting back from their final strike to win 3-2 in extra inning and claim their first ENYTBL championship.
“That’s what this team does,” Tienken said. “They just keep fighting, that’s what this team is all about. They don’t quit. They want to win, they grind, and they get results like this.”
Tienken’s decision to play small ball at that critical juncture stemmed from his confidence in both Febbie and Andrick.
“Carson’s got good speed, Cruz is a great athlete and he’s going to get it down,” he recalled.
Sorensco starting pitcher JJ Miller was dominant much of the day, limiting the Lightning to a single hit over 6 2 /3 innings of work while striking out a dozen.
The Lightning were finally able to get Miller, who finished with 113 pitches, into a bit of trouble in the seventh. Greenslet was plunked by a pitch with one out and Bartholdi drew a two-out walk. Sorensco’s manager visited the mound and decided to pull his starter one out shy of a complete game, handing the ball over to Burek with the tying run on base – about as difficult a situation a reliever can find themselves in.
“Both of their pitchers pitched well,” Tienken said “Especially (Miller). But he threw 113 pitches – he’s either going to wear out or they’re going to have to take him out eventually.”
Everest Morehouse gave Sorensco the lead in the top of the first, sending a sacrifice fly to right field off Lightning starter Rowan Behan that was just deep enough to plate Danny Gaurigilia from third. That’s the only run Behan would surrender in his four innings of work. He allowed just two hits, struck out six and walked three before handing the ball off to Burnell.
Sorensco added an insurance run in the top of the seventh on another sac fly, this time to center and off the bat of Adam Burek scoring Jake Smith.
Burnell also pitched four full innings for Green Mountain, allowing two hits, the one run while not walking a batter and striking out three.
Monday’s win is the culmination of five years of hard work, according to Tienken. The now 14-and-under club began playing together as 8 and 9-year-olds, and have been in their fair share of big games.
“They’ve been so close so many times,” he said. “But that just made them stronger and stronger to get to a point to finally punch through and get a huge victory in a league championship in a very competitive league over here in Albany.”