MANCHESTER — The nationally ranked Vermont Fusion are set to host rival New York Shockers Saturday at Applejack Stadium.
In their previous match up earlier in the season in Colonie, New York, the Fusion dominated the Shockers 4-0, powered by forward Josie Pecor’s 4-goal performance.
The match coincides with the 28th edition of the Green Mountain Challenge, a youth and high school soccer tournament hosted by the Vermont Fusion in Manchester. The tournament is expected to draw over 90 teams, approximately 1,500 players and a total of more than 4,000 soccer enthusiasts to Manchester this weekend. Soccer families attending the Green Mountain Challenge are expected to flood the grandstand and sidelines of Applejack Stadium for the match. Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The final piece of the 2023 Vermont Fusion roster reported to practice this week, midfielder Aki Yuasa (Stanford University / Munich, Germany), who was a 2022 WPSL all-conference pick. Yuasa is expected to make a big impact in the midfield for the Fusion.
In other Women’s Premier Soccer League action on Saturday, the Rhode Island Rogues (3-0-2), who are tied with the Fusion for first place, play Clarkstown Soccer Club (3-0-1), who are in second place in the Northeastern Conference.
Tickets are available online at https://www.vtfusionsoccer.com/wpsltickets.