HANOVER, N.H. — The Matt Grabher to Emmett Edwards connection is something those across the Green Mountain state have been acutely aware of since the Burr and Burton duo first hit the lacrosse field in the spring of 2019 as freshman for the Bulldogs.
On Saturday, the best seniors across the border in New Hampshire got a taste during the Byrne Cup as Grabher found Edwards with less than two minutes remaining, breaking a tie and providing the winning goal as Vermont held on for a 14-13 win at Hanover High School.
It highlighted a great showing for Southern Vermont lacrosse, with Edwards (three goals), Karter Noyes (one goal, two assists) and Grabher (one goal, three assists) all tallying points for team Vermont.
Fellow Bulldog Liam Bradley was solid as a defensive pole while Mount Anthony’s Hayden Gaudette drew the start protecting the Vermont cage, making five saves while allowing three goals and producing a takeaway during his 20 minutes of action.
The New Hampshire girls defeated Vermont 21-7 in Byrne Cup action. The Granite State were paced by a pair of Bishop Guertin graduates in Rylee Bouvier (five goals, one assist) and Natalie Coutu (1 goal, seven assists).
South Burlington’s Mercedes Rozzi had the best offensive showing for Vermont, scoring three goals. Caroline Hamilton of Hartford was also solid, scoring twice and adding an assist.
Burr and Burton’s Annabelle Gray, Francesca Levitas and Tatum Sands (one assist) and Mount Anthony’s Alexis Harrington represented Bennington County in the match.