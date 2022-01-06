Burr and Burton’s Annabelle Gray has signed her National Letter of Intent and will be playing NCAA Division III lacrosse at Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts.
Gray has competed for BBA in field hockey, alpine skiing, and lacrosse throughout her time as a Bulldog.
She was captain of the field hockey team in 2021 and captain of the women’s alpine ski team in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. In field hockey she was selected to the players to watch list of 2021, earned first team all state honors, and will be playing in the twin state field hockey game this June.
In the 2021 lacrosse season, Gray was named second team all state as BBA made a run to the Division I semifinals, finishing the season 16-1.
Prior to BBA, Gray played rec lacrosse with the Equinox Lacrosse Association and club with 802 Lacrosse.