Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Burr and Burton’s Annabelle Gray has signed her National Letter of Intent and will be playing NCAA Division III lacrosse at Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Gray has competed for BBA in field hockey, alpine skiing, and lacrosse throughout her time as a Bulldog.

She was captain of the field hockey team in 2021 and captain of the women’s alpine ski team in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. In field hockey she was selected to the players to watch list of 2021, earned first team all state honors, and will be playing in the twin state field hockey game this June.

In the 2021 lacrosse season, Gray was named second team all state as BBA made a run to the Division I semifinals, finishing the season 16-1.

Prior to BBA, Gray played rec lacrosse with the Equinox Lacrosse Association and club with 802 Lacrosse.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.