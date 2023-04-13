GRANVILLE, N.Y. — The Granville bats got to Burr and Burton early Thursday afternoon in the Golden Horde’s 3-1 win over BBA baseball.
Granville scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the first off BBA starter Trevor Greene, who left the game after two thirds of an inning of work.
From there, the Golden Horde pitching staff settled in. Boden Walker drove in BBA’s lone run with his infield single in the top of the sixth inning, plating Henry Maier from third.
Ozzie Weber pitched well in relief for the Bulldogs, striking out 12 batters in 5 1-3 innings. Nate Smilko and Jack McCoy led BBA in hits, each recording two.
BBA returns to the diamond Thursday, at Bellows Falls. First pitch is 4:30 p.m.