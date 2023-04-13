MAU BASE 4/18/22 (copy)

Mount Anthony's Colby Granger fires a pitch during a 2022 home game against Lyndon. 

 Banner file photo
HARTFORD — Mount Anthony baseball’s season started on a high note in the early stages of Thursday night's game at Hartford, as a Nat Greenslet RBI single in the top of the first inning gave the Patriots a 1-0 lead.

A two run bottom of the third inning spelled trouble, however, and Hartford held on for the 2-1 win. With two outs and the bases loaded in the third, Hartford’s Matt Hayes hit a ground ball that was misplayed by MAU shortstop Tanner Bushee, allowing two runs to score.

Colby Granger went the distance on the hill for the Patriots, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out eight.

Five different MAU batters recorded a hit, led by a 2-for-4 day at the plate from senior Josh Worthington and a 2-for-2 showing by Greenslet.

MAU remains on the road Saturday, traveling to South Burlington for an 11 a.m. first pitch.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

