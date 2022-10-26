BENNINGTON — Wednesday’s boys soccer Division IV boys soccer playdown at SVC field pitted two very different programs against one another.
The visitors, the Proctor Phantoms, have captured 17 soccer state championships according to Vermontsportshistory.com, including back-to-back titles as recently as 2015-2016.
Meanwhile, this fall marks the first for the Grace Christian Lions soccer program.
The newcomers crashed the party, as No. 6 Grace Christian defeated No. 11 Proctor 5-3 behind a hat trick from Juan Patricio.
Patricio, a foreign exchange student from Spain, has brought the playstyle of his home country to the pitch of Vermont, all of which was on full display on Wednesday. He dazzled with quick cuts and tremendous dribbling ability, moving past defenders with relative ease. And of course, showed the ability to finish with his three goals.
“He’s a gift to us from Spain,” said Lions coach and athletic director Brian Bushee. “Between him and [fellow exchange student] Javier Campos, they both come from soccer backgrounds. It’s nice to have the influx of that.”
With 19 minutes remaining in a 3-3 game, Patricio placed a set piece from the right flag on a corner. The kick was deflected by a Phantoms defender, and the ball bounced back to Patricio as he flowed toward the net. Patricio took a couple of steps, saw some daylight and capitalized. He fired a half-volley toward the Proctor net that somehow bent just inside the far post, once again putting the Lions ahead 4-3.
“That’s as good a goal I’ve ever seen,” his coach said.
The midfielder was a crucial part of Grace Christian racing out to a 2-0 lead just 12 minutes in. Patricio scored both early goals, moving past Proctor defenders in the middle of the field and placing the ball into the back of the net.
The Phantoms had an answer with nine minutes remaining in the first half as Isaac Parker sent one into the upper 90, bringing it back to a one-goal game.
Three minutes later, Joel Denton evened the score at two-all. It wouldn’t remain that way for long.
Less than a minute later, Patricio ran past three defenders and looked for space along the right sideline. As another defender stepped forward, Patricio found Colden Powers in the middle. Powers finished the play with a strike into the net, as Grace Christian took a 3-2 advantage into the half.
While Patricio’s individual efforts were impressive, Bushee said the key to the Lions quick success has been playing as a team.
“That’s the magic of the whole thing, coming together, sharing everything with each other, doing things for each other and coming together as a team.”
Defensively, Vuk Zivovic had seven saves protecting the Lions net.
Juan Tallada added an insurance goal in the closing seconds of the match, securing Grace Christian’s first playoff win as a program. Bushee’s message to his players after the milestone win?
“Enjoy it, you’re a part of history,” he said. “But the job’s not done, we still have another game on our schedule. We look forward to that challenge and moving on. We’re here to advance in the tournament.”
That challenge comes in the form of the No. 3 Arlington Eagles Saturday at 11 a.m. The winner of that Bennington County matchup will advance to the Division IV semifinals.