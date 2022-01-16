MORETOWN — Burr and Burton hockey got back in the win column on Saturday, defeating Harwood 4-1.
Matthew Grabher put the puck into the back of the net twice for the Bulldogs. He also assisted on two scores.
Karter Noyes and Jack McCoy each scored one goal for BBA. McCoy also assisted on Grabher’s second score. Max Brownlee also had an assist for BBA.
Jacob Green had the only Harwood goal of the game. Michael Hornby made 17 saves protecting the net for the Bulldogs, who improved to 4-6 on the season with the win. BBA returns to the ice Wednesday when it hosts Missisquoi at Riley Rink. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m.