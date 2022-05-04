Burr and Burton's Matt Grabher wasted no time getting the scoring started and notched his 100th career assist less than two minutes into Wednesday’s game against LaSalle when he hit Will Morell who found the back of the net.
The scoring came fast and furious for the Bulldogs in the first quarter with Peyton Gray sinking three goals, Emmett Edwards with two of his six goals and Ryan Nolan tallying a score himself. Burr and Burton led 7-2 at the end of the first quarter. By halftime they led 14-3 and finished the game with a 18-6 victory.
Along with his six scores, Edwards added three assists. Grabher scored twice and added seven assists.
Karter Noyes and Peyton Gray each scored three goals and added an assist for the Bulldogs while, Ryan Nolan, Michael Crabtree, Will Morell, Julien Halstead all finished with 1 tally each.
BBA’s defense held a solid LaSalle team to minimal scoring. Carter Cave at face-off with his wings dominated possession.
Miles Kaplan & Dom Decker shared the win in net, both with strong performances and key saves.
It was an all around solid performance by BBA who improved to 7-1.