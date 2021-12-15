BRATTLEBORO — Burr and Burton boys hockey defeated Brattleboro 5-2 on Wednesday. Matt Grabher led the charge offensively, securing a hat trick with three goals and adding an assist. Karter Noyes tallied two scores and an assist.
Will Taggard scored both Brattleboro goals.
Ben French earned his first varsity win between the pipes for the Bulldogs.
The teams were deadlocked at 2-2 about 10 minutes in before the Bulldogs drew away. Noyes buried the game winner with three seconds left in the first period, Grabher added an insurance goal in the third, and an empy-netter by Noyes would cap the scoring.
Taggard put on an absolute show from start to finish. With BUHS trailing 2-0, the center dribbled the puck up the left side of the ice before smoking a shot inside the right post. He would later threaten up the gut, fake out the goalie with a peek to his right, bring the puck back to his left side and put it away to pull the Colonels even.
Brattleboro's Brett Parsons and BBA's Jack McCoy often appeared to be in a WWE match. The former slammed his opponent into the boards behind the net and again in front of the visiting bench while the latter got revenge by drilling Parsons following an interception.
Alex Leonard, Evan Wright, Rowan Lonergan and Will Miskovich all had chances for the hosts, but all eyes were on Taggard for the most part.
The senior got loose late in the first period before being denied by French. He killed 20 seconds of a 3-on-4 shift by using some sick moves to elude BBA defenders in the second stanza. His third-period attack, which looked almost like a video game, was rejected by the visiting netminder.
1 of 15
Brattleboro boys hockey team hosted Burr & Burton at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Burr & Burton would win 5-2.
Burr & Burton’s Max Brownlee skates down the rink with the puck during a boys hockey game against Brattleboro at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Brattleboro’s Will Taggard gets around Burr & Burton’s defense during a boys hockey game against Brattleboro at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Brattleboro’s Will Taggard scores a goal against Burr & Burton during a boys hockey game against Brattleboro at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Brattleboro’s Will Taggard scores a goal against Burr & Burton during a boys hockey game against Brattleboro at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Brattleboro’s Will Taggard gets around Burr & Burton’s defense during a boys hockey game against Brattleboro at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Brattleboro boys hockey team hosted Burr & Burton at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Burr & Burton would win 5-2.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Burr & Burton’s Max Brownlee skates down the rink with the puck during a boys hockey game against Brattleboro at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro boys hockey team hosted Burr & Burton at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Burr & Burton would win 5-2.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro boys hockey team hosted Burr & Burton at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Burr & Burton would win 5-2.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro’s Will Taggard gets around Burr & Burton’s defense during a boys hockey game against Brattleboro at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro boys hockey team hosted Burr & Burton at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Burr & Burton would win 5-2.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro boys hockey team hosted Burr & Burton at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Burr & Burton would win 5-2.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro’s Will Taggard scores a goal against Burr & Burton during a boys hockey game against Brattleboro at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro’s Will Taggard scores a goal against Burr & Burton during a boys hockey game against Brattleboro at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro boys hockey team hosted Burr & Burton at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Burr & Burton would win 5-2.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro’s Will Taggard gets around Burr & Burton’s defense during a boys hockey game against Brattleboro at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro boys hockey team hosted Burr & Burton at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Burr & Burton would win 5-2.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro’s Evan Wright takes a shot on goal during a boys hockey game against Brattleboro at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro boys hockey team hosted Burr & Burton at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Burr & Burton would win 5-2.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro boys hockey team hosted Burr & Burton at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Burr & Burton would win 5-2.