POULTNEY — A total of 18 boats from four different schools hit the waters of Lake Saint Catherine on Saturday to participate in the second annual invitation hosted by the Burr and Burton bass fishing team.
BBA, Thetford Academy, Quarry Valley and Randolph all took part in the tournament.
The Bulldogs’ boat of Conner Jones and Grayson Peters reeled in the biggest largemouth of the day, weighing in at exactly 3 pounds, while the tandem of Gibson Wink and Bryan Godda of Quarry Valley caught the largest smallmouth at 3.41 pounds. Weigh-ins were performed at E-Z Marine in Wells. The Quarry Valley boat received a $25 gift card to Reel Angler in Manchester for hauling in the biggest fish, known as a “lunker.”
BBA returns to the waters for the state championship meet Oct. 7 on Lake Champlain.