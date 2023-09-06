BBA bass fishing 9/2/2023

A Burr and Burton boat out on the water during Saturday's Lake Saint Catherine invitational.

 Photo provided by BBA coach Huzon Alexander
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

POULTNEY — A total of 18 boats from four different schools hit the waters of Lake Saint Catherine on Saturday to participate in the second annual invitation hosted by the Burr and Burton bass fishing team.

BBA, Thetford Academy, Quarry Valley and Randolph all took part in the tournament.

The Bulldogs’ boat of Conner Jones and Grayson Peters reeled in the biggest largemouth of the day, weighing in at exactly 3 pounds, while the tandem of Gibson Wink and Bryan Godda of Quarry Valley caught the largest smallmouth at 3.41 pounds. Weigh-ins were performed at E-Z Marine in Wells. The Quarry Valley boat received a $25 gift card to Reel Angler in Manchester for hauling in the biggest fish, known as a “lunker.”

BBA returns to the waters for the state championship meet Oct. 7 on Lake Champlain.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.