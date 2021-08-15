BENNINGTON -- A pre-season tradition continued on Saturday, as the 12th annual Lee Goldsmith soccer tournament brought dozens of high school soccer players and fans to Middle Willow Park.
With eight teams -- two from Mount Anthony, three Brattleboro teams, a Burr and Burton squad, Mount Greylock and Arlington -- it was a day full of soccer that remembered a former Patriot star.
"We had all of the areas represented, Massachusetts, the Northshire, Brattleboro," said tournament director and Mount Anthony boys soccer coach Mike Molloy. "The competition was good, it was well-played soccer games. The kids played hard and fair. We want everyone to come out with no injuries and to have a good experience."
In the end, Mount Greylock defeated Mount Anthony 2 (a team of mostly Patriot juniors), 3-1, the final goal an amazing bicycle goal from the Mounties.
Lee Goldsmith was a 2002 graduate of Mount Anthony and passed away in 2009 after a three-year battle with melanoma.
"Lee was a pretty humble guy who let his actions take care of things," Molloy said. "He wasn't super vocal or in-your-face guy. I think he'd be humbled and a little embarrassed about having this all for him."
Mick Goldsmith, Lee's father, refereed the final yet again. Goldsmith said that the event was fantastic, especially after the hiatus in 2020.
"The number of teams was great, it's nice to see some different teams," Goldsmith said. "I think the whole thing went very well."
In the semifinals, MAU 2 topped MAU 1 (mostly seniors) 2-1 and Mount Greylock defeated Burr and Burton, 2-0.
The tournament is an annual pre-season event, done on the Saturday before the start of fall practice in Vermont. This year, soccer practice in Vermont begins on Thursday.
--
Mount Greylock roster: Christian Sullivan, Jack Catelotti, Dan Warren, Jamie Woods, Molly Sullivan, Caleb Low, Liam O'Keefe, Josh Rudin, AJ Kruger, Matteo Chang, Cedric Lemaire
Mount Anthony 2 roster: Peter McKenna, Aiden Moscarello, Collin Bevin, Silas Rella-Neill, Aurora Rella-Neill, Luke Eggsware, Evan Eggsware, David Lafontaine, Elyse Altland