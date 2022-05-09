Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

HOOSICK, N.Y. — Monday’s baseball game between Stillwater and Hoosick Falls baseball was the definition of a pitching duel.

Panthers starter Jake Sparks tossed the equivalent of a major league shutout, pitching nine innings. The only blemish on his stat sheet was a single allowed to Mike Campion in the top of the second. Sparks didn’t walk a single batter while striking out 16.

Stillwater’s starter Shea Brown was also impressive toeing the rubber, lasting 7 1/3 innings. Brown fanned 12, walked three while allowing three hits.

Carson Glover came up clutch, hitting a walk-off RBI single with one out in the bottom of the ninth, plating pinch-runner Stephen Allen for the lone run of the afternoon. Glover’s hit powered Hoosick Falls to the 1-0 victory.

The Panthers improve to 10-5 on the season.

