Spencer North served as captain of the Burr and Burton girls tennis team in 2021. Like any good captain, the senior led by example for the Bulldogs on the court.
North had a season for the ages, going a perfect 28-0 in sets during her senior campaign.
For her excellent play, North has been named the Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal Regional girls tennis player of the year.
North played in the No. 2 singles slot for BBA, and she excelled in that role. In Burr and Burton’s second match of the season against Mount St. Joseph’s North flashed her potential, defeating opponent Pearl Bellomo 6-love, 6-love.
She rarely played a close set throughout her 14-0 perfect season.
North led the Bulldogs to a 12-4 record and a trip to the Division II semifinals, where BBA fell to eventual champion Montpelier.
North was named to the A Division first team in the Southern Vermont League.