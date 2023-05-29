MAU girls tennis 4/25/2023 vs Woodstock (copy)

Mount Anthony coach Deb Larkin called the 2023 season a “rebuilding year” for the program, yet the No. 6 Patriots (7-6) still earned the right to play their first round playoff match at home in Bennington on Tuesday when they host No. 11 Essex (1-12) at 3 p.m.

MAU closed its regular season with a pair of 7-0 sweeps of Brattleboro on May 26.

The Patriots and Hornets did not meet in the regular season. The winner advances to play No. 3 Stowe (10-2) in the second round Thursday at 3 p.m.

Burr and Burton was one of two teams in Division II to reach double digit wins in the regular season, finishing the season with a 10-3 mark. The Bulldogs received the No. 3 seed in the playoffs, and will host the winner of Tuesday’s match between No. 6 U-32 (5-8) and No. 11 Mount St. Joseph (0-13) on Friday in Manchester.

The Bulldogs began their season by sweeping MSJ 7-0 on April 11, but did not face U-32 this spring.

