STOWE — Mount Anthony’s season reached its conclusion Thursday as No. 3 Stowe bested No. 6 MAU in the Division I quarterfinals 7-0 on a blistering afternoon.
Patriots coach Deborah Larkin knew her girls were in for a challenging match against a talented Stowe team, calling the opponent “a very seasoned team.”
She set individual, "mini” goals during each match: control their side of the court, practice all the strategies they’ve learned throughout the course of the season and maintain a positive attitude from the first point to the last.
Stowe may have taken care of business in the win column, but Larkin said the Patriots impressed her with their attitude and effort.
“I am so proud to say that every girl on our team did Bennington proud today,” Larkin said. “We stood tall, hitting our best shots, had fun, and created mini goals - which were not focused on winning but earning points and doing our best.”
Violet Small played No. 1 singles for MAU. After dropping the first set 6-0, she showed resilience and stole one game from Stowe’s No. 1 singles player.
Claire Zempfer and Luisa Novelli both dropped their No. 2 and No. 3 singles sets 6-0, 6-0, but said facing the quality of an opponent like Stowe was beneficial.
“It was really fun to play a team who has a lot of love and respect for tennis,” Novelli said. “Regardless of the score, I think it was a great experience for all of us and an opportunity to practice everything we’ve worked on this season.”
“Playing the Stowe team was a good experience because we got to practice all of the skills we learned this season against a talented team who has a great appreciation for tennis,” Zempfer said. “The energy was good because everyone was a great sport and was happy to be there and overall it was a great match.”
Muqadasa Sadat dropped her No. 4 singles match by a 6-0, 6-0 score, as well.
Erica Jansch took part in the most competitive match of the afternoon, winning one game in the first set and two more in the second in her No. 5 singles match.
“I thought it was a really enriching experience to play in the post season - especially against Stowe,” Jansch said. “I feel like our team played very well and that everyone gave it their all to the very last point.”
Maggie LaBatt and Gloria Fernandez combined to play No. 1 doubles for the Patriots, dropping their match 6-1, 6-0. MAU defaulted in No. 2 doubles.
Larkin said the team was optimistic about its future, and are committed to attracting more girls to join the team next spring.
“The bus ride home was joyful with lots of talk about next season. We want more girls to see tennis the way this team sees it- it’s fun, it can be your happy place, and with practice we can really be good.”