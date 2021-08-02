Burr and Burton snowboarder Addi McDermott had a great season on the slopes for the Bulldogs, placing second overall in the hunt for the individual state champion.
For her successful season shredding, McDermott has been named the Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal regional girls snowboarder of the year.
McDermott claimed the title in the rail jam event. She also finished second in the slopestyle, with a best-run of 205. North Country’s Haley Goff won that event with a score of 225. Goff also won the individual state championship.
The BBA girls finished runners up as a team for the second consecutive year, with North Country repeating.