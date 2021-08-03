Maggie Payne led the way for the Mount Anthony girls Nordic team this past winter with two top-10 individual finishes during the state meet at Craftsbury Outdoor Center.
For her excellent season on the slopes, Payne has been named the Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal girls Nordic skier of the year.
Payne finished sixth overall in Division I in the skate race with a time of 12 minutes 4o.1 seconds. She also finished seventh in the classical discipline with a 14:54.4 mark.
At the Southern Vermont League championships, Payne finished second overall behind teammate Eden White as the Patriots claimed the SVL title.
MAU finished fourth overall in the state.