The Burr and Burton girls lacrosse team was a force all spring long, completing an undefeated regular season. Its offense was high-powered, reaching double digit goals in 16 of its 19 contests on the year.
Tatum Sands led the way offensively for the Bulldogs all season long, and has been named the Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal Regional girls lacrosse player of the year for her outstanding season.
It didn’t take long for Sands to display her ability on the field. In the Bulldogs season opener, she led BBA with four goals and two assists. Her strong effort helped the Bulldogs pull off the 13-6 win over Essex, the start of a 15-0 regular season.
Sands did more than just provide the Bulldogs with scoring and setting her teammates up for success; she was also clutch when her team needed her.
She showed that in an overtime win over Rutland to maintain the Bulldogs’ flawless record. Already with three scores in a 6-6 game, the attack/midfielder snuck an underhand shot in congestion into the net, ending overtime and giving BBA the win.
Sands added a three goal performance in a tight 14-13 win over Champlain Valley early in the season. In a one goal win over South Burlington, Sands added four goals and an assist.
She had a season-high five goals against rival Mount Anthony in a 20-4 win on April 27. She matched that tally later in the season in a Bulldogs win over Rice
In the Bulldogs lone loss of the season, in the Division I semifinals to BFA St. Albans, Sands put the ball in the net twice in the 11-9 loss, capping off a magnificent junior season.
She was named as an U.S. Lacrosse All-American, one of only four throughout the state of Vermont. Sands was also named to the Southern Vermont League girls lacrosse all-opponent first team.