Bennington County is home to two of the top four teams in Division I this spring. Burr and Burton is the top seed after its 15-1 regular season, while Mount Anthony finished 12-3, good for No. 4 heading into the postseason.
Both will get a few extra days rest by earning an opening-round bye.
The Patriots enter the playoffs with back-to-back wins against Woodstock and Rutland respectively, and will face off against No. 5 Essex, a team they did not see in the regular season Friday at 4:30 p.m.
MAU has a plethora of scoring options, led by senior Elyse Altland. If the Patriots emerge victorious Friday, that would set up a semifinal contest between the winner of No. 1 BBA versus the No. 8 / No. 9 matchup between BFA St. Albans and Mount Mansfield. The Patriots did not see BFA or MMU this season, and lost both of their matchups against rival BBA.
The Bulldogs lone blemish came in an out-of-state matchup, falling to Saratoga Springs (N.Y.) 18-4 on April 29. In the month since, BBA is a perfect 10-0 and has outscored its opponents by 109 goals during that stretch. The winning streak includes quality wins over some of the best competition in the state.
BBA faced off against rival MAU in a pair of late-season matchups, besting the Patriots 14-5 on May 6 and 15-8 on May 17. The Bulldogs handed No. 2 Champlain Valley (13-2) one of its only losses of the season May 22 with their 11-8 victory in Hinesburg.
The Manchester team has proven it can play with anybody in the state, also conquering No. 3 South Burlington (13-3) 18-8 in an early-season matchup and beating No. 5 Essex 7-5 in their lone regular season meeting.
BBA awaits Tuesday’s winner between No. 8 BFA St. Albans and No. 9 Mount Mansfield for a second round match that will be played Friday at 4:30 p.m. in Manchester.
Stratton Mountain School went 2-6 during the regular season. The Bears received the No. 10 seed in Division II, but have opted out of the postseason according to the playoff bracket published on Scorebooklive.com, the website used by the Vermont Principals’ Association.