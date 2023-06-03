BBA girls lax 4/4/2023 (copy)

Burr and Burton's Sadie Stefanak charges the net during an April 4 game in Manchester. 

MANCHESTER — The top-seeded Burr and Burton girls lacrosse team took care of business Friday afternoon, defeating No. 8 BFA St. Albans 15-4 in a Division I quarterfinal contest.

Paige Smauelson scored five times to lead the Bulldogs, while Brooke Weber added four goals herself.

Sadie Stefanak set up the action much of the day, finishing with a game-high four assists and two scores.

Maisie Rukat made three saves protecting the Bulldogs’ cage. BFA was led by junior midfielder Amber Paquette’s three goal performance.

BBA advances to the state semifinal for the fourth straight season, where it’ll host No. 5 Essex Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. 

The Bulldogs bested the Hornets 7-5 in Essex on April 8.

