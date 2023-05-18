BENNINGTON — Burr and Burton girls lacrosse pulled away from Mount Anthony in the second half of Wednesday’s matchup as the Bulldogs left Bennington with a 15-8 victory.
Paige Samuelson led the way for BBA with her five goal day, one of seven Bulldogs to score a goal.
Lexi Allard was involved throughout the contest for the Patriots, finishing with two goals and three assists.
Roey Rella-Neill dominated the midfield action for MAU with her six draw controls and three ground balls, while McKenna Brighton was the mainstay on defense, causing two turnovers, winning a draw control and scooping up two ground balls.
“We had the first half we wanted and couldn’t get some pieces to click starting the second,” said MAU coach Alyssa Trudel. “They got up early and we weren’t able to recover in the attacking end.”
That led to plenty of BBA shots. Taylor Lampron did all she could protecting the Patriots cage, finishing with 12 saves, but the Bulldogs relentless pressure was too much to overcome.
“Taylor had a stellar game today keeping point block shots at bay and continuing to be a vocal presence in the cage," Trudel said of her goalie.
Brooke Weber (three goals, one assist) and Mai-Liis Edwards (three goals) also scored multiple times for the Bulldogs.
“We battled hard today and improved our play from the last matchup,” Trudel said. “I’m proud of how we came out – we know where the gaps are and are ready to get back to work tomorrow.”
The Patriots (10-2) play at Mount Greylock Friday at 5:30 p.m. BBA (11-1) travels to Woodstock Friday for a 4:30 p.m. contest.