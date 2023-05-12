BRATTLEBORO — Mount Anthony girls lacrosse improved to 8-1 on the season Thursday with its 18-1 victory over Brattleboro.
Roey Rella-Neill got things started for the Patriots with her game-high six draw controls. The MAU sophomore also displayed her scoring prowess, finding the back of the net four times. The four scores tied a game-high, as Eylse Altland also reached that mark.
The Patriots defense shined, scooping ground balls and causing turnovers. When the ball did reach the last line of defense, goalie Taylor Lampron was there to make the save, doing so seven times.
McKenna Brighton, Abby Sekora, Teagan Currier and Emily Elmer all forced at least one turnover and controlled one ground ball.
It was a well rounded effort for MAU, with eight players recording a point. Ava Elmer was the main facilitator, assisting on four scores and added one goal of her own.
The Patriots travel to Dalton, Mass. Saturday to play Wahconah Regional High School at 2 p.m.