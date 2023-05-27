BENNINGTON — Every shot Mount Anthony fired at the Rutland cage in the opening minutes of Friday’s senior day game found the back of the net . The Patriots simply couldn’t miss during the first nine minutes of action, turning five shot attempts into five scores.
That efficiency built them a 5-0 lead, which served as the foundation for MAU’s 13-9 win to close out its season.
It all started with a senior-to-senior connection, as Ava Elmer found McKenna Brighton near the cage for the game’s first score. Another Patriots senior, Elyse Altland, got on the board a minute later on a feed from Brighton.
MAU dominated possession early; Abby Sekora and Alicia Harrington took advantage of that. Sekora converted inside the 8-meter followed by a Harrington goal less than a minute later to put MAU ahead 4-0. Sekora added another score on an outside take as MAU’s dominant run continued.
An Altland shot attempt sailed left of the cage on the following possession as MAU’s perfection streak finally came to an end, but Altland would not be denied. She added another score a minute after the miss.
Elmer recorded her first goal of the day, then Lexi Allard scooped a ground ball near the Rutland cage and fired a shot past goalie Amelia Marsh (seven saves) to extend the Patriots’ lead to 8-0.
Harrington added another goal before Rutland finally got on the board with just over seven minutes remaining in the first half. It looked as though MAU was well on its way to a comfortable victory. Rutland had something to say about that, however.
Karsyn Bellomo took it upon herself to get the visitors on the scoreboard, converting an iso opportunity and zipping one past MAU goalie Taylor Lampron, who finished with four stops.
The goal gave Rutland a bit of life, and it added a couple more scores before halftime to chip away its deficit, trailing 11-3.
Rutland carried that momentum into the second half, scoring the first three goals and finding itself back within striking distance, trailing 11-6 with more than 20 minutes remaining.
Allard stopped the Rutland run by converting a fast break opportunity. She was key in holding off Rutland’s comeback bid, scoring two of MAU’s four second-half goals.
Loretta Cooley and Bellomo each scored three second half goals for Rutland, which found itself within four, 13-9, after Cooley’s score with 3:01 left to play. Altland responded with her final goal of the game a minute later, and Harrington put the finishing touch on the victory, scoring a goal with just 1.3 seconds left on the clock.
MAU concludes its regular season at 12-3, which locks them into the No. 4 seed in Division I. The Patriots will host at least one playoff game. Playoff seedings and pairings will be announced by the Vermont Principals’ Association on Monday.