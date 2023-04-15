BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony girls lacrosse was in control of Saturday’s contest versus Lyndon Institute from the opening draw, cruising to a 19-0 victory.
MAU learned from its mistakes in Friday’s season opening win over Middlebury by not giving the visitors the opportunity to claw back into contention. Lyndon did not attempt a shot in the entire first half, as MAU jumped out to a 10-0 lead. The visitors finished with just two shots as MAU’s defense was relatively untested throughout.
Alicia Harrington was almost automatic near the cage in the opening minutes; the MAU sophomore attack was responsible for the games first three scores – the last of which came on the heels of a nice cut and a great feed from senior Skye Colvin, who finished her day with two goals and three assists.
The always dangerous Elyse Altland led MAU with five goals. Alexia Allard and Harrington each scored four times, while Roey Rella-Neill (two goals) and Ava Elmer (one goal) rounded out the Patriots’ scoring.
Rella-Neill displayed her passing ability, picking up four assists. The sophomore midfielder also led the way with four draw controls.
Taylor Lampron picked up the win protecting the MAU net, saving one shot.
MAU (2-0) plays at Rutland Friday at 4 p.m.