MAU GIRLS LAX 4/15/2023 vs LYNDON

Mount Anthony freshman Madison Brimmer moves past a Lyndon defender during the second half of Saturday's 19-0 MAU victory in Bennington.

 Michael Mawson — Bennington Banner
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony girls lacrosse was in control of Saturday’s contest versus Lyndon Institute from the opening draw, cruising to a 19-0 victory.

MAU learned from its mistakes in Friday’s season opening win over Middlebury by not giving the visitors the opportunity to claw back into contention. Lyndon did not attempt a shot in the entire first half, as MAU jumped out to a 10-0 lead. The visitors finished with just two shots as MAU’s defense was relatively untested throughout.

Alicia Harrington was almost automatic near the cage in the opening minutes; the MAU sophomore attack was responsible for the games first three scores – the last of which came on the heels of a nice cut and a great feed from senior Skye Colvin, who finished her day with two goals and three assists.

The always dangerous Elyse Altland led MAU with five goals. Alexia Allard and Harrington each scored four times, while Roey Rella-Neill (two goals) and Ava Elmer (one goal) rounded out the Patriots’ scoring.

Rella-Neill displayed her passing ability, picking up four assists. The sophomore midfielder also led the way with four draw controls.

Taylor Lampron picked up the win protecting the MAU net, saving one shot.

MAU (2-0) plays at Rutland Friday at 4 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.