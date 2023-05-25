MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton girls lacrosse defeated Brattleboro 15-1 Wednesday night under the lights at Applejack Stadium.
BBA celebrated its senior night with a resounding win, led by Brooke Weber's five scores, matching the game-high point total with Sadie Stefanak (three goals, two assists).
Paige Samuelson added two goals and an assist to round out Bulldogs with multiple points. Also scoring for the Bulldogs was: Grace McDonald, Josie Powers Lisa King, Nevaeh Camp and Kate Andres.
Piper Morgan and Mai-Liis Edwards each added one assist. Maisie Rukat (three saves) and Harper Wilson (one save) split time protecting the BBA cage.
Willow Romo was responsible for the lone Brattleboro goal, assisted by Sophie Albright.
BBA (14-1) wraps up its regular season at Judy McCormick Taylor Field on Friday, hosting Lyndon Institute at 4:30 p.m.