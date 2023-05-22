BBA girls lax 5/22/2023 vs CVU

Burr and Burton's Grace McDonald is announced as a starter during an April 24 home game versus Rutland.

 Gary Baker — Banner correspondent
HINESBURG — Burr and Burton overtook the top spot in Division I girls lacrosse Monday with its 11-8 victory at Champlain Valley.

Paige Samuelson led the way for the Bulldogs with her four goals, while Brooke Weber (three) and Sadie Stefanak (two) also scored multiple times. Weber and Stefanak added an assist each, BBA’s only assists of the day.

Maizie Rukat was instrumental in the win, stopping nine shots.

Stella Dooley led the charge offensively for CVU, finishing with three goals. Rukat’s counterpart, CVU’s Ava Medici finished with four saves, while Clare Stackpole-McGrath also spent time protecting the RedHawks’ cage, and recorded one save.

BBA (13-1) hosts Brattleboro Wednesday night at Applejack Stadium for its senior night. CVU (11-2) will look to bounce back Wednesday at Middlebury.

