HINESBURG — Burr and Burton overtook the top spot in Division I girls lacrosse Monday with its 11-8 victory at Champlain Valley.
Paige Samuelson led the way for the Bulldogs with her four goals, while Brooke Weber (three) and Sadie Stefanak (two) also scored multiple times. Weber and Stefanak added an assist each, BBA’s only assists of the day.
Maizie Rukat was instrumental in the win, stopping nine shots.
Stella Dooley led the charge offensively for CVU, finishing with three goals. Rukat’s counterpart, CVU’s Ava Medici finished with four saves, while Clare Stackpole-McGrath also spent time protecting the RedHawks’ cage, and recorded one save.
BBA (13-1) hosts Brattleboro Wednesday night at Applejack Stadium for its senior night. CVU (11-2) will look to bounce back Wednesday at Middlebury.