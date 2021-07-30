The Cambridge girls basketball team didn't start its season until February 24 because of the pandemic, but once it got started, Lilly Phillips was immediately one of the top threats to put up big numbers every night.
The Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal have chosen Lilly Phillips as our girls basketball player of the year.
Phillips averaged more than 17 points per game on the season, despite only playing a half or three quarters in a handful of games. She led Cambridge to a 9-0 record, but because of the pandemic, was unable to have any postseason games. Phillips finished her career with 1,216 points, third on the all-time Cambridge scoring list in girls basketball history.
Phillips scored more than 20 points four times, including a season-high 23 points in the opener against Duanesburg, 21 against Greenwich, 21 against Tamarac and 20 in the season-ender against the Witches.
The now-University at Albany freshman was also a faciliator and strong on the boards, racking up one of the highest rebounding totals for the Indians.
At the end of the season, Phillips and her sister, Sophie, were nominated for the McDonald's All-American team.