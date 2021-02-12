The Burr and Burton boys alpine team finished second, and the Bulldogs girls finished third in competition on Thursday.
Woodstock took home the win for the girls, while Rutland got the win on the boys side.
Bailey Gilliam led the way for the BBA girls, finishing in fourth with a time of 31.97. Woodstock’s Amber Wood received top honors with a time of 29.78.
BBA’s Christain Gregory finished fifth (32.40), Iris Nofzinger eighth (33.66), Hilary Cyr ninth (33.83) and Spencer North rounded out the top 10 with a time of 34.1.
BBA’s Andrew Maneggia led all boy Bulldogs with a sixth place finish (30.81). Judd Gourley also placed within the top 10 for BBA with a time of 32.67.