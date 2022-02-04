Lebanon, N.H. —The stage is set for the 69th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl with the announcement of the two Shrine teams representing the finest high school football talent of New Hampshire and Vermont, and the game will include a couple of Bennington County athletes.
Hayden Gaudette will be the lone Mount Anthony Patriot representing the Green Mountain State, while Burr and Burton lineman Warren McIntyre has also been selected to represent Vermont.
Gaudette was a vital part of a Mount Anthony rushing attack that helped anchor the Patriots to their first state championship game appearance in nearly 30 years.
McIntyre was a force on both sides of the line for the Bulldogs.
This summer’s classic is scheduled to be played Saturday, Aug. 6 in Dave Wolk Stadium at Castleton University with kickoff at 12:30 p.m.
Over 200 graduating high school seniors from New Hampshire and Vermont were nominated by their head coaches. In each state, screening committees chaired by the Shrine Head Coaches selected their respective teams.
The Vermont Team is coached by Craig Sleeman, Head Coach at Bellows Free Academy Fairfax, and the New Hampshire Team is coached by Chris Childs, Head Coach at Lebanon High School.
Twenty-five high schools are represented on the New Hampshire Team and twenty-one on the Vermont Team. The two teams will meet with their respective coaches in March to review game plans. Both teams will report to Castleton University on Sunday, July 31 to begin formal practice.
The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl is played for the benefit of the Shriners Children’s facilities and in its first 68 years has raised millions of dollars. The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl game is one of 30 Shrine games played every year across the country. This twin state game is sponsored by the two Shrine Centers of Vermont, Cairo (Rutland) and Mt. Sinai (Montpelier).