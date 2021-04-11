BENNINGTON — Two and a half weeks before the girls lacrosse season began, Mount Anthony didn’t have a coach.
They needed someone to take the reigns, someone with experience, someone who knew the athletes and their style.
Luckily for MAU athletic director Ashley Hoyt, that person was already in-house.
After years of coaching at the junior varsity level, Tracy Galle moved up for 2021 to coach the varsity.
“This is my 30th year coaching a sport,” Galle said. “So coaching is something I feel I can do pretty well. And I’ve had all of these kids because I teach, so I’ve had them in physical education. Knowing them that way, having that connection, and being truthful about where we’re at.”
Galle said that there haven’t been a ton of expectations, because everyone is in the same boat — it’s a new season.
“I’m going to give them what they’re asking for and if I don’t know it, I’m going to find out and I want that same feeling in return,” Galle said. “The bottom line is that we’re going to work as hard as we can and we’re going to play to win.”
The team consists of 21 players, with no junior varsity this season. She has six seniors, six juniors, six sophomores and three freshmen.
Galle said she felt like she was going to be behind starting so late, but it hasn’t happened.
“I thought we would be behind the eight ball but even after the first day, I’m like, we have a chance. We’re quick, our defense is amazing. They know the game because they’ve all played in MALA [Mount Anthony Lacrosse Association]. So they all have the foundation that some teams never get.”
Part of the reason for that is Galle has called in some of the more successful people involved in the program over the past few years, including former coach Whitney Brooks, who led the Patriots to a state championship in 2017 and a finals appearance in 2018. She also has her daughter, Avery, coming back after her sophomore season at Southern New Hampshire University to help out as a volunteer.
“It’s like everybody came out to say, ‘Tracy, we have your back,’ and I’m so thankful,” Galle said. “My plan is to have Avery here as soon as she comes back [home] to work with the kids individually, so they get their individual skills.”
Galle said her biggest fear in being varsity coach is that a mistake she makes as a coach can cost her team a game.
“In JV, I could make those mistakes and fix them,” Galle said. “Now, [my thought was] if I make a mistake, it could cost us a game in the playoffs. But now, I’m super excited because we have talent and it’s been shining every day and it’s just wicked cool.”