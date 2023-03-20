NEW ENGLAND YOUTHS

Luke Galipeau stands on the podium after placing second in the New England Youth Wrestling Tournament.

 Photo provided by Krista Galipeau
FITCHBURG, Mass. — Mount Anthony’s Luke Galipeau earned second place in the 2023 Youth New England wrestling tournament over the weekend.

Galipeau won his first bout of the tournament 15-0 over Providence, R.I.’s Zamien Garcia. The Patriot won his next two matches via a pin followed by a 4-3 decision to earn his way into the 100 pound championship match against Antoine Jackman of Lowell, Mass. Jackman secured the championship with a 7-2 victory.

Galipeau was one of many MAU youth wrestlers to hit the mat. In the 69 pound division, Fernando Oyala went 2-2. Vincent Deysenroth (94 pounds) also secured a win for MAU, pinning Top Flight Wrestling Academy’s Steven Vigeant in his first round bout while MAU’s Tony Perez (81 pounds) won a 6-4 decision in his first bout of the tournament before dropping his next two matches.

Izzac Cloutier, Cole Johnson, Sylas Race and Izzac Cloutier also represented the Patriots in the regional championships.

Nick George placed fifth representing Tri-State Wrestling Club in the 260 pound division, winning three of his five matches.

