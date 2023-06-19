MANCHESTER — It was just one of those nights this Saturday at Applejack Field. The Vermont Fusion generated chance after chance to score – especially in the second half – but just couldn’t find the back of the net, playing to a scoreless draw with the New York Shockers.
The result was disappointing for the Fusion, who steamrolled the same Shockers team 4-0 on the road only three weeks ago.
“It’s a funny thing, we were talking to the team about this at halftime. I’ve always felt in our game, once you break the seal, you might score four,” said Fusion Coach John O’Connor. “But we just couldn’t break the seal.”
Their record now 3-3-0, the Fusion needed a win on Thursday night to keep pace with division- leading Clarkstown, who improved to 4-2-0 after a win on Thursday and a draw with the Rhode Island Rogues on Saturday. The Fusion are now tied with the Rogues for second in the division with 12 points.
O’Connor stopped short of saying the Fusion needed to win out to take the conference and earn a return trip to the playoffs, but acknowledged the result on Saturday makes their path more difficult.
“Not that I think we have to run the table, but I think it makes a win in all those games a bit more important,” O’Connor said. “Our margin of error now is a little smaller.”
The Fusion have four more games left on their slate to make up ground, including a home match with Clarkstown on July 2, and their season finale at Rhode Island.
Despite no goals logged for either team, the game didn’t lack offensive opportunities for either side, and most of the match was played at the ends of the field.
The Shockers certainly had chances of their own, and Fusion goalkeeper Erin Murphy had to play big early on. She made three saves in the first 10 minutes of the match alone. The Shockers had a nice opportunity on a corner kick in the seventh minute, sending a header from low in the box just over the crossbar. Just a minute later, Murphy jumped into the fray to punch a long ball away, and then recovered just in time to snatch up the rebound.
“I just tried to help our team win,” said Murphy after the game. “We didn’t get the win today, but I just tried to keep us in a position to win the game. We can’t lose without them scoring. So we’ll take the tie, work on a few things next week and go from there.”
After the early surge from the Shockers, the field seemed to tilt in the Fusion’s favor. Midfielder Melike Dincel put a couple of Shocker defenders on skates with a beautiful move to create some room in the middle of the field that got a roar of approval near the end of the half.
However, Josie Pecor was taken down by an aggressive tackle on the right side of the goal box that had the sideline screaming for a penalty kick, to no avail. In the final minute, forward Blessing Kingsley gambled a bit to intercept a pass in her own end, and had about fifty yards of green in front of her. A hustling Shocker defender ran her down and tackled her from behind – also in the goal box. The officials swallowed their whistles again, effectively ending the half.
O’Connor was mild in his assessment of the two controversial no-calls.
“Interpretation is everything. His threshold for fouls in the box was higher than possibly some other officials,” he said. “I told (the team) at the end of the day, the penalties didn’t differentiate us. I think it was that we couldn’t finish one good, quality chance that could have broken the game open.”
The officials would play a role early in the second half, as well. Murphy found herself stuck in no man’s land on a dangerous ball up the right side, and charged before the Shockers’ attackers could reach it. She slid just outside the box and knocked the ball out of harm’s way, taking one of the Shocker forwards to the ground in the process.
Murphy was assessed a yellow card for the collision, but the ensuing free kick didn’t result in much of a threat from the Shockers.
The final 40 minutes were a bit of a slugfest on a drizzly, windy evening that felt a bit more like October than June. Both teams played aggressively and found scoring chances galore, but just couldn’t find a way to tip the scales.
Murphy’s goaltending and a couple of big defensive plays from Nour Noujaim kept the Shockers off the board. Noujaim took one for the team and blocked a rocket of a shot that looked like trouble in the 66th minute, and broke up one of the Shocker’s best opportunities, hustling back to be the lone Fusion defender to catch up to a high looping pass deep in her own end.
On the offensive end of things, it was Pecor and Hannah Pinkus who found some synergy and created several chances, but the Shockers were clearly giving Pecor some extra attention and keeping her from hurting them like she did several weeks ago with her four goal performance.
Pecor and Pinkus both played physically and boxed defenders out from the ball to create chances, and several of those came about as close as it gets. The Fusion worked to earn two corner kicks in the final 10 minutes, and Pinkus set Dincel up with a beautiful cross from the left wing in the 88th minute, but Shocker goalkeeper Megan Hart stood tall and made her final stop of the night.
The Fusion hope to get hot at the right time as they hit the back stretch of their conference title defense. Their next game is at home again, for a 6 p.m. kickoff on Sunday against Force FC New York.