MANCHESTER — The Kingstown Capitals came to town on Saturday evening apparently content to play the high-flying Fusion to a 0-0 draw. With their conservative, defensive-minded play and solid goalkeeping from Cassie Coster, they almost achieved their goal, but Josie Pecor tapped home a beautiful feed from Melike Dincel late in the second half to break the tie and lift the Fusion to their third win – and their first at Applejack Stadium – this season.
The Fusion got off to a slow start trying to figure out the Capitals’ defense that stayed packed in their own end and clogging up passing lanes for most of the first half, while sacrificing offensive opportunities. Pecor, Dincel and Grace Pinkus all had multiple opportunities, but couldn’t cash in.
Fusion goalkeeper Erin Murphy was mostly unbothered in the first half, playing a few balls that rolled into her box, and one low left-footed shot that threatened, but was easily handled by Murphy.
The final minute of the first half set the tone for the next 45 minutes of play, as the Fusion continued to crank up the pressure, but just couldn’t bury one. Blessing Kingsley found space and rocked the crossbar. The Fusion quickly regained possession and got the ball to Pinkus, who skipped a low shot in on goal that was swallowed up by Coster to essentially end the first half.
The Fusion seemed frustrated going into the break, but Coach John O’Connor’s message at halftime was positive.
“As I kept trying to say to them, just keep playing, and they’ll find it,” he said after the game. “And eventually they did. Good teams, that’s what happens, they find it.”
It would take the Fusion almost 40 more minutes of searching for it, however. Their pressure in the Kingston end was more sustained and the several tantalizing chances came up just short. Aggressive play by midfielders Elise Bush and Summer Pierson generated some momentum for the offense in the second half.
In one sequence that lasted only a few minutes, the Fusion got several good looks at the goal. Pecor raced up the right wing and found Pinkus in front of the net for a header that Coster somehow got her hands on, deflecting it just wide and earning the Fusion one of six corner kicks on the night.
The Capitals launched a few long balls out of their own end, and one did result in a dangerous chance, forcing Murphy to make a diving save. The Capitals’ conservative strategy meant no one was there for a rebound, and Elsa Bollinger quickly cleared the ball out of danger.
“Especially in the second half, I felt like we carried the game,” said O’Connor, “But at any time they could have been dangerous.”
There were no defensive lapses late in this game, however, like the one that allowed the Rhode Island Rogues to climb back into the game and force a draw in the Fusion’s home opener. The only other serious threat to Fusion’s net came early in the first half. Murphy charged to play a ball rolling in towards her at the top of the box. She boomed a ball off a Capital forward’s head from point blank range. The ricochet carried over Murphy’s head toward the net, but Murphy was quickly back to corral it.
Just two minutes later, Pinkus almost cashed in on a rare mistake from Coster, who misplayed a long shot from outside the goal box. Pinkus used some fancy footwork to maneuver the ball away from Coster, but then sailed the ball over the crossbar.
For most of the night, Coster showed why she was Second Team All- Colonial Athletic Conference as a sophomore for Monmouth last year. Her stat line read more like a hockey goalie’s, with a whopping 18 saves.
She needed 19, though, and the Fusion made sure she didn’t get it. Midfielder Yui Fujii darted between a couple of Capital defenders and ate up a lot of space dribbling the ball up field, almost bending a shot inside the left post, but it clanged off for what appeared to be another frustrating miss.
Instead, the Fusion got the friendly bounce. Dincel rocketed a shot at Coster, who made another great diving save, but the ball carried past her towards the goal, rolling slowly towards the left post. Pecor raced in and tapped it home for what would prove to be the winner.
“We just kept trying to encourage each other,” Pecor said post-game. “We were close so many times, but I knew we were going to get one. We were knocking on the door.”
Pecor hasn’t just been knocking, but breaking the door down as of late. With six goals during the Fusion’s three-game win streak, including a four-goal outburst against the NY Shockers last weekend, Pecor is now second in the league.
“It was just a really amazing team effort, I thought we just dominated on every aspect of the field,” she said, handing the credit for last weekend’s effort to her teammates. “I was just lucky to get such good balls. The passing on this team is incredible.”
The Fusion improve to 3-0-1. They’ll next be at Clarkstown Soccer Club for a 5 p.m. start this Saturday.