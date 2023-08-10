NEEDHAM, Mass. — An X-Games gold medalist and Olympian, Mac Forehand’s athletic prowess is undeniable. The 2020 Stratton Mountain School alum and Winhall resident is among the best freeskiers in the world.
Last weekend, the accomplished athlete traded in his skies for a mountain bike, raising money for a noble cause.
Forehand was one of 40 Vermonters to ride in the Pan-Mass-Challenge (PMC), which brings volunteers together to raise funds for cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Manchester’s Durham Jones also participated. All proceeds raised by riders goes directly to Dana-Farber, according to PMC’s website.
The challenge set a goal of topping 2022’s record--breaking gift and raising $70 million for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
As the nation’s single most successful athletic fundraiser, the fully supported bike-a-thon includes one and two-day routes, from 25 to 211 miles, designed to cater to all levels of cycling and fundraising ability. For the 17th consecutive year, 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar will be donated directly to Dana-Farber to support lifesaving cancer research and treatment. The PMC accounts for more than 60 percent of the Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue as Dana-Farber’s largest single contributor.
“The steadfast commitment of the PMC community year after year continues to inspire me,” said Billy Starr, founder and executive director of the PMC.
Riders and volunteers traveled from 43 states and 8 countries to participate in PMC Ride Weekend festivities in Massachusetts. Most participate in honor of a family member or friend fighting cancer, and 950 riders and volunteers are cancer survivors or current patients, considered Living Proof® of the PMC mission. There are also 150 Dana-Farber employees committed to the cause as riders and volunteers, in some cases to fund their own cancer research.
The PMC was founded in 1980 by Starr, who remains the event’s executive director, an annual cyclist and a fundraiser. The PMC has since raised $900 million for adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute through the Jimmy Fund. The PMC’s hope and aspiration is to provide Dana-Farber's doctors and researchers with the necessary resources to discover cures for all cancers. For more information on the Pan-Mass Challenge, visit www.pmc.org.
The PMC is co-presented by the Red Sox Foundation® and M&T Bank.