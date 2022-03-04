The impact that Southern Vermont had on the 2022 Olympic Games was immensely felt last month as 10 athletes affiliated with Stratton Mountain School hit the slopes of Beijing last month.
Lindsey Jacobellis left China with two gold medals, and Jessie Diggins collected a silver and bronze medal. Despite the closing ceremonies wrapping up Feb. 20, one local athlete remains in the hunt to add to that already impressive total.
The Paralympics begin today and Connor Hogan is looking to add to the Southern Vermont medal count. The Foxboro, Massachusetts native grew up in a skiing family. His parents, Tim and Pamela, were ski instructors.
His dad grew up in Bennington and Connor’s grandmother Barbara remains a town resident to this day. Hogan spent plenty of time in Bennington in his early years.
“I lived with my grandmother, she’s been here through everything,” he told the Banner in a 2018 interview.
At 18 months old Hogan was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, limiting the movement in both his right arm and right leg.
But that diagnosis wasn’t going to stop him from getting on the mountain. By the age of three he took up skiing, learning the sport on Bromley Mountain in Manchester. By seven, he started racing competitively. But Hogan wasn’t participating in adaptive sports, he was racing against able-bodied competitors.
He grew up idolizing New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady who led his team to Super Bowl win after Super Bowl win, doing so in Hogan’s hometown. Hogan wanted to play football like Brady, but his parents didn’t think it was a good idea.
Bennington and Bromley Mountain became an escape for Hogan. While he would occasionally be picked on by classmates in school, when he was on the mountain he was just another kid.
“On the snow, I was never treated any differently. Ski racing made me feel like I fit in, more than any other sport has ever made me feel. It’s why I stuck with it,” he told Teamusa.org in a recent interview.
By age 12 Hogan was competing on the international circuit, still against able-bodied competition. His talent was evident. After getting his start at Bromley, he began training at Stratton Mountain.
Hogan made his Paralympic debut during the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, representing the United States and finishing 24th in men’s giant slalom.
Now, he returns for his second Games and Hogan will get an opportunity to improve those results this time around. The Paralympic Games begin Friday and conclude March 13.