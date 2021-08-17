The last time Vermont saw high school tackle football was 2019. Burr and Burton hoisted its first-ever Division I football trophy that year and Mount Anthony finished the year 4-5.
Mount Anthony was much improved last year in the 7-on-7 format, reaching the Rutland Regional championship game.
With practices already underway and full contact allowed starting Thursday, the state is nearing the return of traditional football. Both MAU and BBA kick off their respective regular seasons in less than three weeks.
Here is a look at some games that should be worth the price of admission this fall.
Week 1: Sept. 3 Mount Anthony Vs. Mt. AbrahamMAU has a bunch of holes to fill coming off a strong season last fall. They lost a bunch of senior production on both sides of the ball, and MAU coach Chad Gordon has said its an open compitition at all positions. There are a few returning players in the mix, namely Hayden Gaudette, Austin Grogan and Anderw Gilbert, but it will be interesting to see who fills those open spots for the Patriots and how they fair against Mt. Abe in week one.
Week 1: BBA @ Colchester Sept. 3
BBA also has some holes to fill with its roster, though its proven more than capable of doing so in the past. After winning in Division II in 2018 and Division I in 2019, the Bulldogs are eager to get back to tackle football. This matchup against Colchester is an interesting one, as the Bulldogs faced off against them early (week 3) in the 2019 season. BBA downed Colchester 47-17 in that contest. It will be worth watching how this matchup unfolds, as it could be telling on what kind of year the Bulldogs have on the gridiron.
Week 3: MAU Vs. Rutland Sept. 17
This is a rematch of the Rutland regional championship in 2020, with Rutland taking home the title with a 28-14 victory over MAU. Coach Gordon always stresses the importance of improving year-to-year. There’s no better way to prove that than pulling out a win in this early season matchup.
Week 6: MAU @ BBA Sept. 9
The two Bennington County foes square off in this late-season matchup. MAU got the better of BBA in two of their three matchups in last season’s format, but the last time these two teams faced one another in a tackle game, BBA took home a 62-33 win.
Week 8: BBA Vs. Midlebury Oct. 22
These two teams met up in the Divison I semifnals in 2019. BBA’s explosive offensive put up 54 points in a winning effort in that contest. This game will likely have playoff implications in the final week of the regular season.
Week 8: MAU Vs. Fair Haven Oct. 22
These two teams battled it out in an insant-classic on Oct. 30 in Bennington last fall. A triple overtime thriller finally ended on an unsuccesful two-point conversion attempt by Fair Haven as MAU survived for the 63-62 win. If this matchup is half as entertaining as the last time these two schools faced off, you won’t want to miss it. This game also appears to have playoff implications in Division II.
Players and coaches have been waiting a long time for tackle football to return. It appears the wait is almost over.