BENNINGTON — Roey-Rella Neill is the definition of impactful on the soccer field. The Mount Anthony midfielder is a danger to score any time she touches the ball.
That scoring prowess was on display Tuesday night as the Patriots defeated Fair Haven 3-2 behind two goals from their freshman midfielder.
Rella-Neill put MAU on the board and evened the score at one on a 1-0 breakaway in the 33rd minute of the first half. Rella-Neill showed her patience as she attacked the Slater net and beat freshman keeper Katelynn Hadwen.
Two minutes earlier, Fair Haven was awarded a corner. Lily Briggs displayed a nice touch on the strike, placing the ball right in front of the MAU net. Keeper Lexi Gerow cleared the initial scoring threat, but the ball fell to the ground and Brittney Love made the Patriots pay on the Slater second chance.
The Patriots took a 2-1 lead into the half off great execution on a corner kick in the 13th minute. Linnaia Connell set the play up with a perfect strike near the far post, and Alicia Harrington, another MAU freshman, put it in the back of the net.
For Patriot coach Aaron Wood, converting corner kicks has been a point of emphasis lately.
“We’ve been working a lot on corner kicks, we got a score on more of those,” Wood said. “Linnaia hits a lot of really good corners and Elyse hits good corners,so we’ve got to be able to finish those better. We’ve been spending some time on that, talking about it a lot and it panned out a little bit tonight.”
The score remained 2-1 at the half thanks to a great punch save in the winding seconds of the first half from Gerow, one of her 11 stops in the win.
Rella-Neill’s second score was a thing of beauty. Meghan Barilone, swarmed by defenders near midfield in the 30th minute of the second half, lofted a ball to the left side of the field. Rella-Neill tracked it down near the Slater net and, with a defender on her back, the freshman stopped on a dime, spun and hooked the ball into the top left of the net for the third MAU goal of the day.
“Thaw was a nice goal, all the way around,” Wood said. “Good build up in the middle of the field, Meghan saw the ball over the top at the right moment and then really battled for it, which is something we talked about at halftime.”
MAU held a 3-1 lead, but the Slaters weren’t done.
The visitors answered the call five minutes later, as Elizabeth Love played a ball to herself, got past a couple Patriot defenders and brought her team within one score with a goal in the 25th minute.
Wood made a concentrated effort to keep the ball away from Fair Haven’s Brittney Love in the second half. That decision worked out, as Fair Haven was unable to get the equalizer in the back of the net.
Off the bench, Abby Sekora provided MAU with a boost of speed playing right forward.
Wood said he was happy to escape with the win after he believed his team was outplayed.
MAU improves to 3-2-1 on the season and will travel to Mount Greylock for a game on Thursday.