BENNINGTON — Last season the MAU volleyball program reached uncharted territory, making the playoffs for the first time in the program’s eight years of existence.
This fall, coach Carrie Baltazar is hoping to lay the groundwork for sustained success on the court with a large group of new faces.
“I did lose pretty much my whole varsity team, I lost like eight seniors,” the coach said ahead of her second season leading MAU. “So we're trying to take the ones that are coming back and form a program where they're the foundation.”
Four players return from last year’s roster: Mia Maroney, Raegan Joly and Skye Colvin, who’ve been named tri-captains for the Patriots, as well as Kyra Stratton.
“I put the responsibility on them to lead the way,” Baltazar said. “They’re very determined and know what they did last year.”
A new schedule should help ease the transition for an inexperienced MAU squad. While the Patriots are still playing six games against Berkshire County teams, the rest of their schedule is against Vermont competition. Berkshire County volleyball is very high level, with a lot of players playing club volleyball year-round.
Last season, the only Vermont school MAU faced in the regular season was Colchester. The Patriots swept all three games against Colchester, doing so in 3-0 fashion each time. For comparison, MAU went 1-7 against Massachusetts schools. That left MAU a 10 seed come playoff time, where they fell 3-0 to St. Johnsbury in the opening round.
The additions of teams like Randolph and Hartford will be a welcome sight for the Patriots, while also giving the team from Bennington a better gauge of their standing across the state before the playoffs arrive. MAU also plays Colchester three times again this fall.
“I'm actually really excited because I feel like we have a better chance with our skill level to perform,” Baltazar said. “Not that we didn't do good last year, but I think we could have won a few more games if we would have played teams that were more our skill level.”
The new season begins Tuesday at 6 p.m. as MAU hosts Colchester for its season-opener. Baltazar has high hopes heading into her second season at the helm.
“I have a lot of personal confidence in the girls this year, they’re really working hard.”
Roster: Skye Colvin, Eva Cross, Kyra Stratton, Cassie Heimann, Raegan Joly, Grace McQueeney, Calli Rennell, Hannah Saunders, McKenna Ferris, Alexia Allard, Kiah Bushee, Mia Maroney, Megan Gates, Abby Rock