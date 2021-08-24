WEST HAVEN — The hot and humid weather turned into a hot night of dirt track racing action at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Saturday, presented by 2nd Amendment Shooting Supplies of Brandon.
Spats of rain delayed the start of the event by nearly an hour and left the track surface fast and sticky, and the busy night saw nine different drivers visit victory lane, including Manchester’s Frank Hoard III.
Salisbury’s Mike Palmer scored a popular win in the first round of the 25-lap Sportsman Modified double features. The former Pro Stock champion started seventh on the grid and worked past leader Hoard III following a restart to take command at lap 8, and he then held through two more restarts including a green-white-checkered with just two laps left. Palmer’s victory was his first in three years.
Hoard was quick in the second 25-lapper as well, but he had his work cut out for him. The race was a rough one, with 10 caution flags and a red for a nasty flip by James Hanson. Vince Quenneville led the opening dozen circuits before Hoard, who started ninth, worked his way past and into the lead. The Manchester racer ran away and hid at the front for his second win of the year.
Rookie Anthony Warren had his most impressive outing to date, charging from 18th starting position to score the runner-up finish. Hoard held on for third place ahead of Jimmy Ryan and championship point leader Demetrios Drellos, who started 24th. Kevin Chaffee was sixth in a rare Devil’s Bowl appearance, followed by Justin Stone, Justin Comes, rookie Shawn McPhee, and Billy Lussier.
Quenneville took the runner-up spot after a torrid fight with Don Mattison and Tim LaDuc. Mattison finished third, Drellos snuck in for fourth, and LaDuc completed the top five runners. Comes was sixth ahead of Todd Stone, Justin Stone, Marty Kelly III, and Lussier.
While four divisions ran double features, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division’s high car count forced a traditional format with three rounds of qualifying and a single 25-lap feature. Castleton’’s Justin Lilly didn’t mind one bit, as the first-year Modified racer was the best of the 34 entrants and walked off with his first victory. Mike McGinn led the first 14 laps before Lilly tracked him down in a long green-flag run to take over.
Matt Jordan continued his recent strong run and blew away his career-best effort with a second-place finish. Championship rivals Austin Comes and Troy Audet chased each other through heavy traffic to finish third and fourth, respectively, and Melvin Pierson overcame engine troubles the week before to finish fifth. Bob Kilburn was sixth, followed by McGinn, Anthony Ryan, Steve Pope, and Craig Wholey. Qualifying heats were won by McGinn, Jordan, and Wholey; Audet won the consolation, and Katrina Bean took the B-Main.
The Super Stock division’s twin 15-lap features went to the dogs, as “Bulldog” Josh Bussino and Mark “The Chihuahua” Norris were on top all night long. Each race also had the same surprise, as point leader Chris Murray was not a factor in the finish of either. As Murray’s suspension broke in the first race, Benson, Vt.’s Norris outdueled Bussino in a great back-and-forth battle for his third win of the season. Bussino was second ahead of Paul Braymer, Jim McKiernan, and rookie Chuck Bradford.
Murray appeared to be the man to beat in the second race as he stormed into the lead early, but Bussino beat him on the lone restart at lap 10 to take over, shortly before Murray’s car broke again. Bussino’s win was his first of 2021 at Devil’s Bowl; he was followed across the line by McKiernan, Braymer, Norris, and former champion Mike Clark.
The Mini Stock division was its typical crazy self, with 31 cars running twin 15-lap features. Ripton racer Chris Sumner regained the point lead by running from 19th to the win in the first race, which was cut short one lap by a 15-minute time limit. Jarrod Colburn’s lonesome Ford Mustang led nine laps before he finished a season-best second. Craig Kirby, rookie Damian Olden, and Derrick Counter rounded out the top five.
Brandon’s Mark Mahoney pulled off a shocker in the second Mini Stock feature, winning in his fifth start. A cousin to Mini Stock mainstays Griff and Adam Mahoney, the rookie took over at lap 4 and was never seriously challenged. Kirby completed a great night as the runner-up, followed by Sumner, Daryl Gebo, and T.J. Knight.
The Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint division ran two of its best races of the summer with a pair of 12-lap features. Thirteen-year-old Kamden Duffy of Richmond, New Hampshire and Monkton’s Kaidin White, 12, were the stars of the first show, and Duffy’s late move to grab the lead gave him his fourth win of the season. White was second ahead of John Smith, Kevin Smith, and point leader Ray Hanson – who, despite finishing fifth, had his worst showing of an incredible season.
Hanson didn’t settle in the nightcap, and he brought his track-leading ninth win home to Orwell in convincing fashion. Duffy finished second ahead of White, Kevin Smith, and rookie Gage Provencher. John Smith was uninjured in a tip-over while running in a tight pack of cars that battled for positions 2-8 for the majority of the race.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway returns to action on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 7:00 p.m. as The Stove Depot presents the annual “Win & You’re In!” event for the Sportsman Modifieds, which guarantees the winner a starting spot in the Fabian Earth Moving Vermont 200 on Sunday, Sept. 5. All weekly divisions are on the card along with a 50-lap Enduro Series race.
Grandstand admission on Aug. 28 is $12 for adults and $5 for children (12 and under). Tickets will be available online at https://buytickets.at/devilsbowlspeedway and at the speedway on race day.
Infield drive-in parking will be limited to pit pass holders only, as the Infield will be used as a “hot pit” for the Enduro division. Pit passes are available at the speedway or on the “Pit Pay” Mobile App; the minimum age in the pit area is 10 years old, with proof of age required for minors, per Vermont State Law. Pit passes are $25 for members, $35 for non-members, and $50 for Enduro drivers (including registration).
Devil’s Bowl Speedway is located on Route 22A in West Haven, four miles north of U.S. Route 4, Exit 2, and just 20 minutes from Rutland, Vt. For more information, visit www.DevilsBowlSpeedwayVT.com or call (802) 265-3112. Devil’s Bowl Speedway is on Facebook at facebook.com/DevilsBowlSpeedway, and on Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat at @DevilsBowlSpeed; follow the action using the #DevilsBowl hashtag.