U.S. Ski & Snowboard has announced its U.S. Freeski Team halfpipe, slopestyle, big air and skicross nominations for the 2021-22 season. Nominations include those active athletes who qualified based on published selection criteria in the prior season.
A total of 27 pro-level and 15 rookie freeskiers have been nominated to the 2021-22 U.S. Freeski Team.
Four athletes with Vermont ties made the list, headlined by West Dover’s Devin Logan who was named to the women’s halfpipe pro team.
Manchester’s Caroline Claire, who attended Stratton Mountain School, was named to the women’s slopstyle/ big air pro team.
Mac Forehand of Winhall was also named to the slopstyle/ big air pro team, on the men’s side.
Charlie Gnoza, a native of South Londenderry, was named to the men’s rookie team. Gnoza is a member of the class of 2021 at SMS.
Leading the way into the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic season for the U.S. Freeski contingent is a deep group of veteran athletes.
For the men, the star-studded cast includes the 2021 Land Rover U.S. Grand Prix Champion Aaron Blunck, 2021 FIS slopestyle and overall Crystal Globe winner Colby Stevenson, five-time X Games medalist Alex Hall as well as Olympic medalists David Wise, Alex Ferreira and Nick Goepper.
Olympic medalists Brita Sigourney, Devin Logan and seven-time X Games medalist Maggie Voisin return to set the tone for the women.
The 2021-22 team will field three new rookie team athletes including Wy’East Academy’s Konnor Ralph, Stratton Mountain School’s Charlie Gnoza, and Aspen’s own Tristan Feinberg. Hanna Faulhaber, Marin Hamill, and Rell Harwood all graduated from the rookie to the pro team following breakthrough seasons.
U.S. Skicross athlete Tyler Wallasch was nominated as the sole member of the U.S. Skicross Team following a career-best season complete with three top-ten World Cup finishes.
Each athlete accepting the nomination to the U.S. Freeski Team receives world-class program support, along with access to the U.S. Ski & Snowboard USANA Center of Excellence, as well as athletic benefits including sport science, sports medicine, and education opportunities.
An official U.S. Freeski Team announcement will be made in the fall.