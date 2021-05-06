Jessie Diggins leads the Vermont contingent of athletes named as Davis U.S. Cross Country Ski Team nominees for the 2021-2022 Olympic season.
Diggins is from Minnesota, though has Vermont ties as she trains with Stratton Mountain School’s Elite Team.
She is the first Nordic gold-medalist in United States history, claiming gold at the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018 in the women’s team sprint with teammate Kikkan Randall.
Diggins was named to the women’s A-team.
Landgrove native and fellow SMS T2 skier Katharine Ogden has been named to the Women’s B-team, as has SMS T2’s Julia Kern of Waltham, Massachusetts,
Ogden’s brother, Ben, has been named to the Men’s development team for the third consecutive year. Ben also competes with SMS T2.
Athletes nominated to the team will all be invited to the first training camp of the season May 15-28 at Mt. Bachelor / Bend, Oregon. Team training camps will follow July 25 through Aug. 7 on Eagle Glacier in Alaska; and Oct. 4- Oct. 18 in Park City, Utah. The 2021-22 FIS Cross Country World Cup season kicks off Nov. 26-29 in Ruka, Finland. The 2022 Olympic Winter Games are scheduled for Feb. 4-20 in Beijing.
Each athlete accepting the nomination to U.S. Ski Team receives world-class program support, along with access to the USANA Center of Excellence, as well as athletic benefits including elite coaching, sport science, sports medicine, and high performance staff, and education opportunities.
An official Davis U.S. Cross Country Ski Team announcement will be made in the fall.