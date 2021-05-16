BENNINGTON — Four runs in the top of the seventh inning sent the Burr and Burton baseball team to an 8-7 win over Mount Anthony on Saturday at Spinelli Field.
Going into the final inning, MAU led 7-4, but three straight errors to start the inning kept the line moving for the Bulldogs. Eventually, down a run with two outs, BBA’s Nate Smilko hit a sinking line drive to the MAU centerfielder, who made a determined diving attempt but just missed, resulting in the go-ahead run scoring on the triple.
In the bottom of the seventh, Will Addington closed the door on the Patriots, getting three flyouts. Daniel Scarlotta pitched into the second inning, but was taken out for Addington, who pitched the rest of the game and earning the victory
Jack McCoy and Dylan Poddick each had two hits for the Bulldogs, who are now 6-4 on the year.
Brodie Krawczyk started on the mound for the Patriots, going six innings before Ethan LaBatt came in.
LaBatt had a good day at the plate, garnering two hits. Charlie Gratton was on base three times, with a double and two hit by pitches. Nat Greenslet added a double for MAU, who are 6-2, with both of its losses to BBA.
MAU travels to Brattleboro on Tuesday, while BBA faces Green Mountain on Tuesday.
Bulldogs top Patriots in lax
BENNINGTON — Burr and Burton’s Annabelle Gray led the Bulldogs to a 16-7 win over Mount Anthony on Saturday.
Gray scored six goals to top all scorers. Emma Hall, Sadie Stefanak and Grace McDonald each had two goals. Paige Samuelson, Brooke Weber, Tatum Sands and Delana Underwood all had single tallies.
Lola Herzog and Iris Nofziger combined for eight saves in goal for BBA, who improve to 12-0 on the year. MAU drops to 4-4 after the defeat.
Arlington baseball rolls past Westside
WEST RUTLAND — The Arlington baseball team scored eight runs in the first two innings and rolled to a 17-9 win over West Rutland on Saturday.
The Eagles scored in every inning except the seventh.
Griff Briggs and Taylor Therriault had three hits a piece for the Eagles, who are now 8-1 on the year.
Ricky Perez and Hayden Curtis each had five strikeouts, as both pitched three innings.
Arlington hosts Proctor on Wednesday at 4:30 at the Rec Park.