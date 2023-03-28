Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

ST LOUIS — A quartet of Bennington Martens were selected to participate in American Basketball Association’s all-star weekend next month.

Bennington guard John Ryals was named as an all star in the semi professional league after averaging 22.2 points and 12 rebounds per game, and will participate in the game April 15 at Jefferson College.

Ryals will get a chance to watch teammate Xavier Boyd compete in the 3-point contest immediately before he takes on the best talent in the league. Boyd, as well as fellow Martens sharpshooter Tobias Holmes, were selected to compete in the 3-point contest. Holmes will not be in attendance as he will be participating in “a basketball tour” according to Martens co-coach and co-owner Shawn Pratt.

Bennington’s high-flying guard Jawan Malone was selected as a dunk contest participant.

The weekend events will conclude with the league’s championship game.

Bennington finished its 2022-2023 season with a record of 12-18, losing its first round playoff game March 12 against No. 1 Binghamton Bulldogs 124-69.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.