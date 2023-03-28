ST LOUIS — A quartet of Bennington Martens were selected to participate in American Basketball Association’s all-star weekend next month.
Bennington guard John Ryals was named as an all star in the semi professional league after averaging 22.2 points and 12 rebounds per game, and will participate in the game April 15 at Jefferson College.
Ryals will get a chance to watch teammate Xavier Boyd compete in the 3-point contest immediately before he takes on the best talent in the league. Boyd, as well as fellow Martens sharpshooter Tobias Holmes, were selected to compete in the 3-point contest. Holmes will not be in attendance as he will be participating in “a basketball tour” according to Martens co-coach and co-owner Shawn Pratt.
Bennington’s high-flying guard Jawan Malone was selected as a dunk contest participant.
The weekend events will conclude with the league’s championship game.
Bennington finished its 2022-2023 season with a record of 12-18, losing its first round playoff game March 12 against No. 1 Binghamton Bulldogs 124-69.