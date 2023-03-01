Sam Wilkins is one of only a select few in the history of Vermont High School wrestling to win four individual state champions. He was a pillar in the Mount Anthony wrestling program from 2017-2020, also winning two New England regional championships and being named an All-American his senior year.
That winning pedigree has followed him to his collegiate wrestling career at Castleton University. Wrestling under former MAU legendary coach Scott Legacy, Wilkins, in his junior year with the Spartans, qualified for the NCAA Division III National tournament on Sunday.
Wilkins earned a spot in nationals by reaching the podium in the Northeast Regionals Sunday at the University of Southern Maine, finishing third.
Wilkins, wrestling at 184 pounds, started the day in the consolation bracket and began by besting the No. 2 seed in the tournament, Johnson & Wales’ Ryan DeVivo, who also ranks No. 9 nationally. Wilkins defeated DeVivo with a 6-1 decision. He followed that with a 3-1 decision victory over No. 4 seeded Cole Shaughnessy over Roger Williams, clinching his spot in the third-place bout against New York University’s Scott DuPont. Wilkins won his third decision of the day, this time, 4-1, earning his spot in nationals.
The NCAA National Championships are set for March 10 and 11 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia.